Carly Rae Jepsen Channels Her Inner Gwen Stefani With A New Rendition Of A '90s Classic

(Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)/(Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II)

Carly Rae Jepsen is definitely a fan of the 90s, and we're definitely here for it. For the Spotify Singles series, Jepsen covered the 90s classic "Don't Speak" by No Doubt and also gave an awesome performance of her own single "Want You In My Room" from her latest album Dedicated that dropped in May. Her magnetic performances were recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

Jepsen's awesome rendition of "Don't Speak" rivaled the soaring vocals of Gwen Stefani's original delivery. Jepsen breathed fresh life into the heartbreaking tune and made it her own. She kept the energy high with the cover of her own song "Want You In My Room." With her heavenly delivery and soft voice, Jepsen places a warm hand on your shoulder as she sings you to sleep.

Jepsen recently released the video for "Want You In My Room" that features all kinds of wild, time-traveling goodness. It's almost as wild as the visual for "Too Much" which came out in May and features the singer smashing cakes with a bunch of her clones. Both songs appear on Dedicated.

Listen to both of Jepsen's Spotify Singles songs up above.