Demi Lovato Calls Her Israel Trip Important For Her 'Well-Being, Heart, And Soul'

Getty Images

Demi Lovato opened up about just how "renewed" she's been feeling ever since she traveled to Israel.

The singer, who was baptized in the Jordan River, shared photos from her trip on her Instagram account, speaking on the experience and how massively important it was for her.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors," she wrote alongside snapshots from throughout her journey, including what appeared to be a photo immediately following her baptism. "When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes." She continued her lengthy caption, gushing over her "magical" excursion.

"There is something absolutely magical about Israel,” she continued. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me … to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life."

Lovato also noted that the trip in its entirety had "revitalized" her well-being, heart, and soul.

“I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗.” During her trip, she also visited Jerusalem's Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, expressing that her heart was "absolutely broken" while there.

"This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget."

Demi also shared an adorable photo she took while visiting the Shalva National Center, a non-profit in Jerusalem that offers assistance and support for families and children with disabilities.

The singer truly looks as though she had a wonderful time during her trip – and we're glad to see her glowing and happy, feeling a sense of renewal.