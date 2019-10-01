Charlie Puth Curses Himself For Being So Cocky In 'Cheating On You' Video

YouTube

Charlie Puth is three for three on the fresh music front. After burning it all down for "I Warned Myself" and getting cheeky for "Mother," the 27-year-old is back with "Cheating on You," which arrives alongside his broodiest video yet.

Before the vid even begins, Puth offers up an important disclaimer: "This song is not about a person. It's about a feeling I've never had." That feeling, we discover, is total, all-consuming regret. "Shouldn't have been so cocky / Shouldn't have did you wrong," Puth sings, chastising himself for running away from a good thing. Don't be fooled by the song's title, though — this isn't actually about fooling around behind someone's back. Rather, Puth details exactly how his current relationship doesn't measure up to the last, admitting, "I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new / But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you."

The song's late-'90s R&B vibes perfectly sync up with the video, in which Puth sulks all over New York City by himself, in desperate need of a hug.

"Cheating on You" wraps up Puth's trilogy of new singles, but hopefully his consistent output means the follow-up to 2018's Voicenotes is on the way. In the meantime, good luck getting this latest tune out of your head.