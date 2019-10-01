Nick Jonas Had His First Major Brush With The Dangers Of Type 1 Diabetes At 13

Getty Images

Here's something you may not have known about Nick Jonas: the international music superstar is a Type 1 diabetic.

Formally diagnosed at just 13 years old, he recently opened up during an interview with Cigar Aficionado that the incident that actually lead to him being diagnosed was very dangerous, and could have left the singer in a coma.

"I was very close to a coma, like a day away, if I hadn’t gone to the hospital," Nick said. "I kept asking my parents – am I going to be okay? I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared – it’s a big life change."

He ended up being rushed to the emergency room, thankfully, and was just fine – but from there, he knew he would have to make sure to take care of himself. Luckily, it wasn't too long after that the he realized that having diabetes wouldn't mean he'd have to miss out on the important life events or things he wanted to do – he just had to be careful about it.

"I found out very quickly it’s a very manageable disease,” he said. “As long as you’re really diligent." Diligent he has been, and in fact, his struggles with diabetes lead him to write one particularly fantastic Jonas Brothers tune: "A Little Bit Longer." The story is detailed in the band's book Burning Up, as Nick detailed a particularly frustrating day he had been having with his blood sugar that lead to him sitting down at a piano and banging out a song.

"Nobody was in there, so I sat down and began to play. Fifteen minutes later, I called everybody into the room to come listen to the song. They all loved it. It was a really great feeling, because I had been feeling so down."

At least what could have been a painful moment ended with a happy ending. And Nick seems to be happier and healthy now, so we're glad for him, of course, and hope he can continue down that same road.