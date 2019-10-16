Justin Tranter Reveals The Heart Behind His Hits For Cardi B, Ariana, Halsey, And More

Getty Images/Provided

By Rob LeDonne

One of the most successful and prolific songwriters in modern pop, Justin Tranter has worked with a litany of the most important names in the genre today. Zig-zagging between helping bring to life confessional tracks from Halsey and Ariana Grande, pop confections from Justin Bieber, and the irreverent cuts from Cardi B, Tranter has constructed a chart-topping career on a crucial bedrock: a type of songwriting therapy session where he uses the deepest part of an artist's emotions to craft relatable smashes. "That's my approach to everything: Let's talk and find out what the truth is," Tranter told MTV News. "And the more specific we can be in our work and our lyrics, the more universal it becomes."

Tranter got his start as a member of the band Semi Precious Weapons before trading the microphone for a pencil, parlaying his talent into behind-the-scenes songwriting success. His interest in the human side of the industry is now extending into other endeavors. In an effort to discover and foster fresh acts, he recently launched his own record label and publishing company called Facet, with an overarching goal to empower artists. In addition, Tranter is busy with philanthropic efforts, including his annual GLAAD fundraiser timed to the organization's anti-bullying initiative dubbed Spirit Day. (This year's festivities kick off October 16 in Los Angeles.)

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

In celebration of the launch of Facet and his latest cut, the King Princess rock ballad "Ain't Together," Tranter took MTV News into the heart of some of his most notable hits.