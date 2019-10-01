Harley Quinn's Emancipation Is Indeed Fantabulous In First Birds Of Prey Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures

'It turns out, I wasn't the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation'

Margot Robbie has truly unearthed another side to Harley Quinn, and it's all coming out in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The upcoming movie got its first full-length trailer today, and it is, for lack of a better word, intense. This is one girl gang you don't want to mess with.

"You know what a harlequin is? A harlequin’s role is to serve. It’s nothin' without a master,” says Harley, prefacing the colorful new clip and setting the tone for the upcoming flick.

"Joker and I broke up. I wanted a fresh start. It turns out, I wasn't the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation."

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey stars Robbie as Harley Quinn alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. This motley crew of anti-heroines is tasked with protecting a young woman named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Ewan MacGregor's nefarious Black Mask, one of Gotham's seedy crime lords, after Cassandra finds a diamond that belongs to him.

Okay, so the movie looks "fantabulous" and all. And it's certainly a new take on Harley's character as far as her cinematic portrayal has gone so far. But what's up with the accent? Suicide Squad Harley didn't really have one, but this version of the character seems to really be playing up some stereotypical Brooklyn-tinged speech like her portrayal in Batman: The Animated Series, and she often sounds like a random henchman in an action game who might beg you "not to tell da boss" you bested him. It works, it's just a bit jarring to change so much from one movie to the next despite this being the same character.

Warner Bros. Pictures

We can't wait to see how things end up playing out, why Harley and Joker broke up, and how she ends up meeting the rest of the crew.

Interestingly enough, Birds of Prey is expected to be the first theatrical R-rated DCEU film. We'll see how things go when it soars into theaters on February 8, 2020.