DaBaby Had More Energy Than A Toddler After Two Wedding Cakes On Fallon

DaBaby went baby on baby last night (September 30) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he was the musical guest. He performed "Intro," "Really," and "Bop" from his recently released album Kirk. Along with featured guest Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby hopped around the stage like a toddler after four buttercream-frosted cupcakes drizzled with pancake syrup. It was a sight to behold.

Before the performance even began, Fallon was ecstatic about it. He led the crowd in chants of "Baby!" before introducing the rapper who began his performance with "Intro." As he rapped the introspective number, a gigantic picture of his album cover was plastered on the screen behind him. Next, he jumped into "Really" and got off of his stool, jumping around the stage with Stunna4Vegas for a calorie-burning show of epic proportions. After that, he then finished up the medley with a high octane run-through of "Bop."

DaBaby dropped Kirk on September 27th. Earlier last month, he was featured on Lil Nas X's remix to "Panini."

Watch DaBaby defy all energy expectations in his Fallon performance up above.