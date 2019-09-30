FINNEAS Follows Up SNL With His Trippy, One-Take 'Shelter' Video

YouTube

After a whirlwind weekend — during which he joined his sister, Billie Eilish, on Saturday Night Live — Finneas has released the video for his galvanic, guitar-driven single "Shelter."

In the vid, the singer-songwriter takes to an empty riverbed of the L.A. River, which should look familiar to any Grease fans. But instead of vintage cars racing around him, it's a gang of uniformed dancers who tug him, throw him, and mob him — if you liked that similarly surreal sequence at the end of the Euphoria finale, you'll dig this as well. All the while, FINNEAS sings about a "feverish" love: "They call us lucky / But I think we might be cursed / 'Cause the way you love me / I could drink the river dry, still die of thirst," he sings, before pleading for shelter on the urgent hook.

The video appears to have been shot in one continuous take, and it's packed with elaborate, impressive choreography from Finneas and company. Check it out:

The "Shelter" video arrives after FINNEAS joined Eilish for her debut performance on the season premiere of SNL. Together, they tore through "bad guy" before slowing things down for a harmony-heavy rendition of "i love you."

While Billie gears up for a massive arena tour next year, FINNEAS is readying the release of his debut EP, Blood Harmony. The project arrives this Friday (October 4) and will be followed by his first North American headlining tour.