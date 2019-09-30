Hailee Steinfeld Serves Goth-Glam Spookiness In New 'Afterlife' Video

YouTube

Spooky season is here, and Hailee Steinfeld is ready and waiting... in a freakish funhouse, no less.

On Monday (September 30), the singer and actress unveiled the video for "Afterlife," a single taken from her upcoming Apple TV series Dickinson. The series — which Steinfeld stars in and executive produces — is all about legendary poet Emily Dickinson, and the vid nods to the oppression and sexism the writer faced by trapping Steinfeld in a wooden box while ropes tie her corset tighter and tighter. Elsewhere in the stylishly gothic video, she crawls around a dollhouse with giant, bug-like eyes, then lounges in the desert with a cane and top hat.

All of that fantastical imagery is balanced out by more tame shots of the 22-year-old dressing up in ethereal, see-through gowns while pondering love after death: "Will you promise me you'll search for us / Will you find me after life?" she asks on the chorus. The video was directed by frequent Ariana Grande collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, so you already know it's a visual feast worth devouring. Check it out:

"Afterlife" marks yet another promising pop gem in Steinfeld's discography. The Oscar nominee previously struck gold with bops like "Love Myself" and "Let Me Go," and has collaborated with everyone from MNEK to Drax Project. While we anxiously await a follow-up to her 2015 EP, Haiz, you can see Steinfeld in Dickinson when the series premieres on AppleTV+ on November 1.