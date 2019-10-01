Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, And More: The 2019 EMA Nominations Are Here

Getty Images

Just a month out from co-leading the pack of nominees at this year's VMAs, Ariana Grande also leads this year's crop of noms for the 2019 MTV EMA, racking up a total of seven nods — including Best Video, Best Artist, and Best Song. But she's got stiff competition: Not far behind are Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, who each nabbed six noms. It's been a big year, y'all. And the rest of the nominations speak to it.

J Balvin, another supersonic 2019er, is nominated in five categories, while likewise buzzing beacons Taylor Swift and Lizzo each grabbed four. But this year has also seen an entirely new crop of pop stars take the mantle; if the six luminaries in the field for Best New — Ava Max, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Mabel — are any indication, 2020 could look even wilder.

Don't miss all the action when the 2019 EMA hits Seville, Spain on November 3. The fun begins airing live on MTV at 9 p.m. CET. Check out the full list of nominees below and get voting now at mtvema.com!

BEST U.S. ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. "ME!"

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)