First Everybody's Everything Trailer Is All About Lil Peep The Man And Musician

YouTube/Lil Peep

There's a new Lil Peep documentary called Everybody's Everything set to hit theaters on November 12. This weekend, a new trailer dropped that gives a glimpse into what it will entail: an intimate peek into the late rapper's life and his legacy and cultural impact. The film, executive produced by Peep's mother Liza Womack and The Tree of Life director Terrence Malick, has garnered considerable praise on an early festival run. In this first preview, you can see a little bit of why.

This preview is made up of concert footage and interviews showing Peep in his elements: the raging dragon performer, the goofy, slightly shy guy signing autographs for people in the mall, and the charismatic and chuckling life of the party when around people that he was comfortable with. "I'm not really a professional musician yet. I'm just good at speaking into a microphone," he says at one point in the video. Post Malone and iLoveMakonnen also appear briefly in the trailer, giving their thoughts about Peep and his career. It ends with his music playing as he walks away from the screen.

Everybody's Everything first premiered at South By Southwest in March. In July, Lil Peep's mother revealed that a new album of the rapper's unreleased songs would be on the way.

Check out the trailer for Lil Peep's Everybody's Everything up above.