Sneak Peek: 'A Whole New Chapter' Of Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant Is Coming

From first steps to first stumbles, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is back.

In an extended look at the upcoming season, delivering debuting on October 22, Ashley, Brianna and Kayla -- as well as new moms Kiaya and Rachel -- will showcase a whole new chapter with their children. And with that comes all of the honest and raw emotion viewers have witnessed throughout the course of the series.

"I'm scared of how my life is gonna change," one mom declares in the clip above.

And she's not alone. Who is taking a pregnancy test? And what is Ashley's status with Bar? Watch the supersized sneak peek, and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesday, October 22.