Spider-Man Gets To Stay In The MCU And Gets A New Movie To Boot

It's time to breathe a collective sigh of relief, Marvel and Spider-Man fans.

After a brief breakup, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are remaining in business together, which means that Spider-Man no longer has to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously that's great news, but we'll do you one even better: there's a new movie coming.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released a joint statement on Friday (September 27) announcing that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige would be producing the movie.

Specifically, the new movie we mentioned will be the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. The movie will bring Tom Holland back to reprise his role as everyone's favorite web-slinger, which undoubtedly had fans over the moon with excitement.

Back in August, you may remember that the talks to extend the deal between Sony Pictures and Disney had previously collapsed, as Disney had been seeking a bigger cut of the profits from Spider-Man movies. With Sony Pictures unwilling to budge, this was difficult to make happen.

As a result, that meant Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would have essentially been unable to produce new Spider-Man films. Luckily, that is no longer the case now, as it appears the new deal will find Marvel and Disney receiving around 25% of the profits, and Disney will retain merchandising rights and put up about a quarter of the cash needed to finance the films. Spider-Man will also get to appear in one future Marvel Studios film.

"I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige in a recent statement. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

So the as-yet-unnamed Spider-Man movie is officially coming, and it's set to debut on July 16, 2021. Yes, it may be a little premature, but it's seriously time to get excited.