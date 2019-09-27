(Phillip Faraone/WireImage)/(Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Zedd And Kehlani Want You To Love Yourself More Than Anything Else On 'Good Thing'

Look in the mirror and smile. You're beautiful, you're handsome, you're awesome, you're the best damn thing that the face of the world has ever seen. That's the message at the center of Zedd and Kehlani's new cheery collaboration, "Good Thing." You don't need another person to make you happy. You're all that you need. So pick your chin up and acknowledge just how great you are. You're here, aren't you?

Zedd's mid-tempo, tech-infused production is alive and breathing, morphing as its percussion drives it. It's like when the first rays of light make the insides of your eyelids orange and then you hop out of bed and open the window. Kehlani's strong vocals really drive home the fact that finding happiness in another person is something that you should never do.

As the song opens, she doesn't waste words on heartbreak. Instead, she lets you know that she's really good. "I book myself tables / At all the best restaurants, then eat alone / I buy myself fast cars / Just so I can drive them real fuckin' slow," she sings. On the chorus, she lets anyone whose wondering know that instead of searching for a "good thing" in the dating scene, she's already found it: herself. That's one hell of a message that we all need to hear.

Zedd's new tune follows the release of his Katy Perry collaboration, "365," that dropped in February. In the video for the song, things get creepy with androids, red rooms, and unsettling, robotic, smiling faces.

Listen to "Good Thing" up above.