Yeezus Walks: Tracing Kanye's Religious Journey Across His Albums

Getty Images

We should have seen the writing on the wall. Last year, Kanye West's Ye publicized the deepest recesses of his id, arriving amid months of questionable behavior from the rapper. He suggested slavery was a choice, sported a "Make America Great Again" cap, and extended support to perhaps the most divisive president in history. The album marked a troubling entry in his lengthy discography before it was even released.

So it wasn't too surprising when Kanye quickly left Ye as a relic of the summer, moving on to albums he executive produced for the GOOD Music camp, including his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts. He revealed that he would be dropping another album in September 2018 called Yandhi. Then, delays. Then, silence.

When he re-emerged in 2019, it seemed like it was to purge himself of himself. Kanye began hosting Sunday Service, a weekly traveling public worship featuring choir music (with performances by his children North and Saint), dancing, and general rejoicing, all in the name of Jesus Christ. It's been attended by A$AP Rocky, Brad Pitt, Big Sean, and throngs of everyday worshippers. These services, along with the release of the humanizing single "Water," suggested that the presumably self-centered Yandhi couldn't possibly be his next musical step; he was back on a path closer to the religious walk of his early career.

The defining statement of this era likely would've been Jesus Is King, an album announced by Kim Kardashian West and confirmed via Kanye's website for a September 27 release. But this week, multiple reports came of even more delays. As of today, there's no album to speak of, though there is apparently a live show in Detroit called "Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience."

Despite the lack of a new album, Kanye's music has held a pious slant — both in grappling with God and with deeming himself one — from the very beginning. Now, as we wait to see if we'll ever be able to hear Jesus Is King, we've trekked this religious journey across seven different eras of Kanye.