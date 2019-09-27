French Montana, Post Malone, And Cardi B Get Into Skyscraper-Sized Shenanigans In 'Writing On The Wall'

YouTube/French Montana

In Lana Del Rey's video for "Doin Time," the singer was a skyscraper-sized siren wandering around Downtown Los Angeles, alone and unbothered. She eventually used her powers to help out a smaller version of herself who existed in another world. She was one-of-a-kind, a hint at what massive, apocalyptic destruction could happen if there were more of her kind. In the video for French Montana, Cardi B, and Post Malone's new collaboration, "Writing On The Wall," we see more of what giants can do when they concentrate their fury on one city. We're going to need more than the Avengers to stop all of them this time. Siri, call the Justice League, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Autobots.

"Writing On The Wall" is partly produced by Jamaican producer Rvssian and contains the bounce and sway of contemporary reggae music. Montana, Posty, and Cardi absolutely thrive in the lush environment, with Posty's well-sung chorus tying up each loose verse. First comes French's melody-infused serving, followed by a swiftly rapped verse from Posty about being able to get his partner the finer things in life. Cardi wraps up the song with a Rolls Royce Wraith-racing strophe that is pretty much a minute-long version of sticking your tongue out at your haters.

In the video, Montana zooms from the ground to the sky, only to emerge as a massive version of himself. Posty and Cardi get the same treatment, and, instead of exploring the city, they tinker with their immediate surroundings. Montana grips buildings and tilts them (God, I feel sorry for the people inside of those fictional structures). Posty treats the ground as his bed and lays down while people gather around him. Cardi has the most fun, holding on to buildings as she dances. She accidentally kicks a helicopter and crunches the ground with her heels at a baseball stadium. They're all pretty chill giants, but imagine if they came together and became supervillains. This is the same kind of logic that Bruce Wayne had in Batman vs. Superman when he saw the Man Of Steel as a threat. If no one else understands why we should be scared of these behemoths, he does.

"Writing On The Wall" will appear on Montana's forthcoming self-titled album (MONTANA) that's set drop to drop in November. He recently appeared on "Post To Do" with Lil Pump and Quavo in July.

Watch French Montana, Post Malone, and Cardi B's massive mayhem up above.