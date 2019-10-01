Paul 'DJ Pauly D' Delvecchio And Vinny Guadagnino To Star In New Sin City-Based Series

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Las Vegas is never going to be the same

Sin City has served as a destination for several family vacations featuring Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, and the former even calls the bustling town home. Now, the lovable Jersey bros are about to star in their very own Las Vegas-based MTV series. Gym, tan, Vegas!

MTV will continue to expand on its Shore franchise with a brand-new docuseries that's currently in production and slated to launch in 2020. Its working title: DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party.

A bit more about the program: The Double Shot at Love stars will head to the entertainment capital of the world as they give their friends a shot at the Vegas life. Between Pauly D’s successful DJ residency and Vinny entertaining the masses on the strip, the two will help teach their friends the definition of work hard, play hard in the infamous locale.

Be sure to keep watching the duo on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and stay with MTV News for more updates about Pauly and Vin's spin-off!