Noah Cyrus Is Sick Of Being 'Lonely' On Her Devastating New Song

"I'm slowly killing myself," Noah Cyrus sings at the onset of her new single, and the emotional punches don't let up from there.

On Friday (September 27), the singer released "Lonely," a stark, piano-driven ballad that marks her most vulnerable release to date. (And for those keeping track at home: yes, this is one of two songs called "Lonely" released today!). Among Cyrus's many heartbreaking confessions: "I don't have a romantic life," "I miss all my family," "I'm spending more than I earn." She continues, "I'm still ashamed of who I used to be / So I try way too hard but I still miss the mark to fit in." Her voice only grows more urgent as she continues detailing her loneliness, and it all leads to a crashing, choir-assisted chorus that doubles as a cry for help.

In a press release, Cyrus spoke about the genesis of her potent, self-written new song — which has an accompanying music video "coming soon" — and reassured fans that it's not all doom and gloom for her.

She explained, "'Lonely' came to me during a really dark time in my life and is about self struggle and feeling out of place. But the amazing thing is that it put me on the path to getting help and I hope it does the same for my fans who need it."

"Lonely" marks Cyrus's second solo single of the year, following the similarly vulnerable "July." The singer is gearing up for even more new music and live shows, so expect her to continue opening her heart soon.