Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Will Join Forces For The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV)/Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The big game just got a whole lot bigger, you guys. After a ton of speculation about who will be performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, we finally have some answers. Drumroll, please! This year, Jennifer Lopez will be taking the stage. But wait, there's more. The Hustlers star will be joined by none other than Shakira, officially making us the most excited we've been for football game probably... ever.

Both J.Lo and Shakira took to Twitter with the exciting news earlier today (September 26). Lopez posted a fierce promo pic of Shakira wearing a Pepsi branded armband. "This is happening," she wrote. Shakira did the same, posting a similar photo of Lopez looking stunning as ever with a Pepsi branded ring and belt buckle. "Get ready," she teased.

Then, Pepsi confirmed the news on the brand's official Twitter page. "First time together on stage...on the world's biggest stage," the announcement said. "Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime." Seriously, it doesn't get much more fierce than this.

The excitement didn't end there, though. J.Lo and Shakira both hopped back on Twitter to express just how excited they are to perform at the biggest sporting event of the year. "It doesn't get any bigger than this!" Shakira wrote. "So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!" J.Lo also couldn't hide her excitement, writing, "Going to set the world on [fire emojis]."

Like you, we're stoked that J.Lo and Shakira will be headlining the halftime show next year — especially considering how long it's been since we've had a female perform on the world's biggest stage. This past February, Maroon 5 headlined, and in 2018, Justin Timberlake took the stage. This makes J.Lo and Shakira the first female headliners since Lady Gaga in 2017, and we honestly can't think of a better duo for the job.

The 2020 Super Bowl will air on February 2, 2020, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.