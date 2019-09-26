Cardi B Says She Was Sexually Harassed On The Set Of A Magazine Photo Shoot

(Leon Bennett/WireImage)

The #MeToo movement is ongoing, and since it went viral in 2017 following sexual abuse allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, more and more women have felt empowered to share their own experiences with sexual assault in the workplace. Now, it's Cardi B who's speaking out. In a preview for the new WE tv series Untold Stories of Hip Hop, the rapper opened up about getting harassed on the set of a magazine photo shoot.

"I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his dick out," She told host Angie Martinez. "I was so fucking mad, and I was just like, 'This is crazy.' I was actually fucking bugging."

Unfortunately, things only got worse from there. Despite not saying what magazine this was for and when exactly the incident happened, the "Money" rapper did reveal that she reported the incident to the magazine's owner. Her report, sadly, was completely brushed off. "You know what's crazy?" she said. "I told the magazine owner, and he just looked at me like... 'So? And?'"

But Cardi knows that this sort of treatment isn't unique to celebrities, even though they're often at the forefront of movements such as #MeToo and Time's Up. Sexual abuse happens to regular, everyday people, too. "When I see the Me Too movement, there's girls from the hood, I know that they went through the same type of treatment," she said. "They make you feel like you gotta do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit. It happens really every day."

The full episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs tonight (September 26) at 10 p.m. EST on WE tv.