Nicki Minaj Jumps Out Of Retirement For A Verse About Fendi

Nicki Minaj announced her retirement earlier this month to start a family and instructed her dedicated Barbs to keep her name in hip-hop's orbit. We're not sure exaclty if she's still retired, but it looks like she'll be able to keep her name spinning with the release of "Fendi" with PnB Rock. The song, produced by Murda Beatz, comes ahead of the launch of her collaboration with the fashion brand of the same name that drops on October 14. Think of this tune as your theme song for when you wear it.

"Fendi" is a stellar jam. Just let Nicki tell it; she announces, at the beginning, that it's her "favorite song right now." PnB Rock cracks things off when the lush beat jolts into high speed, singing about how attracted he is to a woman who's wearing Fendi boots. Nicki comes in for a neat guest verse about her love for the brand, opening with "It's Fendi, it's poppin', and we on and poppin', you bitches is blockin' the view." From there, her storm of brags only grows stronger.

Nicki recently released her latest single, "Megatron" in June. She's also set to appear on DaBaby's forthcoming second studio album Kirk that drops tomorrow (September 27).

Listen to Nicki Minaj and her love for Fendi up above.