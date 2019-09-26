It's been a busy week in Washington, and also in Ukraine, and also the MTV News newsroom and Twitter feeds everywhere. On Tuesday (September 24), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives will file a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump after a whistleblower released information about a potential act of collusion at the President's hands.

What was that information? Let's break it down for you once more: On July 25, Trump talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone and asked him to "do us a favor." He wanted Zelensky to dig up dirt on his potential political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and also to investigate a company involved in the FBI inquiry of Russia’s 2016 election interference. On August 12, a whistleblower sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and California Representative Adam Schiff detailing that call and the surrounding controversy. Journalists at the Washington Post and other publications got word of the letter, which led plenty of people to demand to see it in full.

Fast forward a few days, and Pelosi convened in a closed-door meeting between Democratic party leaders on Tuesday (September 24) and announced she would file an impeachment later that same day with well over 200 Representatives supporting her call.

In response, Trump released notes from the call that resemble a transcript on Wednesday (September 25). And now, we finally have that whistleblower complaint in its entirety.