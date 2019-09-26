James Blake Serenades And Snaps His Fingers In Romantic Kimmel Performance

(Rebecca Sapp/WireImage)

For Jimmy Kimmel Live! 's Mercedes-Benz Concert Series, James Blake serenaded the audience last night (September 25) with the slow-blinking, leaning-in-for-a-kiss-at-the-climax-of-a-rom-com anthem, "Are You In Love?" The show was breathtaking, to say the least, thanks to some stellar lighting and background work that made everyone in the room weak at the knees. With his voice, a guitar, and the quiet snap of his fingers, Blake sped up the calendar to Valentine's Day and set the fire of love ablaze everywhere.

Blake's silky shirt had pink and red flowers across its front and back, with rose petals illuminating a giant screen behind him as well. The lights were dark, a guitarist to his left lovingly stroked the instrument. Blake's delicate notes let the crowd hold onto their partners a little bit tighter, for just a little bit longer. The performance didn't get to air on TV because of a conversation with Presidential candidate Joe Biden, who was another guest on the show, but it was uploaded to YouTube soon after.

James Blake dropped the video for "Can't Believe The Way We Flow' in August. In the visual from his fourth studio album Assume Form that came out in January, Blake shows just how trippy he can get with a fast-moving scrapbook of faces zooming around and bird poop raining from the sky.

Watch Blake's romantic performance up above.