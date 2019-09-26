Cole Sprouse Likens KJ Apa's Love Life To A Spider Gobbling Down A Helpless Bug

Getty Images

According to Cole Sprouse, Riverdale co-star KJ Apa's love life can be compared to that of a spider hungrily devouring its prey.

Okay, let's unpack that. Yes, that's exactly what we said. What's up with that? Well, Apa took to Instagram with a fun yet slightly odd clip of what is apparently him catching a fly with is bare hand, taking it over to a spiderweb, and feeding the hungry spider a delicious little snack.

What's that about? Oh, nothing. He was "just out here helping the lads out." Okay, that's all well and good, just trying to give a spider a free lunch, no big deal. But then you add co-star Sprouse into the equation, and with his trademark humor, things get hilarious.

Sprouse left a very, if we do say so ourselves, savage comment on the clip.

"Live footage of your love life," he wrote, and one fan even responded: "Harsh, but true." Of course, this just opens up an entirely new can of worms. Does Sprouse view Apa as the fly or the spider? Or maybe he's himself, "feeding" potential suitors to another spider as the "flies" get trapped in a web? These are all very important questions that need answering.

Or, you know, we could just take Cole's snark at face value. The lad loves a good ribbing, and we love him for it, too. But we do have to wonder – is KJ out here "helping the lads out" like this often?