Haim's Soft Cover Of Lil Nas X's 'Panini' Will Blow Your Mind

Haim made their recent visit to the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge a segment to remember. They delivered a scorching and percussion-heavy cover of Lil Nas X's "Panini" that was equal parts soft and ferocious, and they also played their windy new single "Summer Girl." This one-two punch was a thrilling live taste of guitar-straddling voice work that brought a smooth new edge to the prickly new hit from Lil Nas X.

Danielle Haim led the trio of sisters and the barking percussion, her timbre barely registering over the amped drummer's movements. During their direct "Panini" cover, Danielle manages to work in lyrics (and the massive drum fills) from Nirvana's "In Bloom," which the song interpolates, bridging the gap between yesterday and today.

Near the end, the drums take over and scream into your ears with gigantic strikes that establish a sense of wonder. The ride cymbals booms like crashing thunder and the snares thwack with the strength of Thor slamming his hammer.

Their live version of "Summer Girl" was an intimate and jazzy experience with what sounds like maracas and bold saxophones establishing a silky atmosphere. Once again, the group's vocals blended into the instruments for a uniquely satisfying experience, one that sounded like the close of summer.

Watch videos of Haim's performances up above.