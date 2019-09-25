Miley Cyrus Is Having A Solo Adventure At The Grand Canyon

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has been getting in touch with nature lately, serving us some impromptu Grand Canyon photoshoots.

The singer shared a few new photos via Instagram of some of her latest excursions – solo, we may add – at the Grand Canyon. Cyrus shared these snaps following reports that she had ended her whirlwind relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which appeared to be on following her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Posing in front of some truly breathtaking vistas, Cyrus was clad in a simple T-shirt and shorts, showing off with a hairflip here and there and captioning her photo set "Extra. ⛰" Apparently Cyrus is a fan of being "extra," as we learned definitively in her She Is Coming track "Cattitude."

Here you can see Miley casually showing off her muscular form and her abs, along with the caption "Consistency 🧡," likely referring to her heading to the gym regularly to get into such great shape – or that she's consistently amazing, potentially? Miley was flexing so hard even sis Brandi Cyrus came out to comment: "Uh is this the gun show orrrr???"

This isn't the first time we've seen Miley living it up outdoors. When she was in Italy on vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, she posted a bomb mountaintop selfie with a thoughtful caption. Perhaps this is all cyclical for Miley, and there's more to these captions than we know.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ...."

Sis is slaying hard with these new photos, but she has yet to comment publicly on what exactly happened between her and Kaitlynn. But at least she's out here feeling herself, no matter what she's going through. We're rooting for you, Miley!