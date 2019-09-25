Mark Ronson And Yebba Left The Crowd Speechless With Fallon Performance

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Mark Ronson and Yebba brought the mystical and space-adventuring sounds of futuristic heartbreak to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (September 24). The musical guests performed "Don't Leave Me Lonely," their collaboration that appears on Ronson's recently released album Late Night Feelings. It was a hell of an arrival for Yebba who stole the show with her gripping vocals that made the crowd yip and cheer in amazement.

Ronson stood behind a gigantic heart, broken in two, that also doubled as a disco ball. He played in the background to give Yebba the spotlight that she deserves. Yebba's bold delivery of the heartbreak tune's ultimatum won the crowd over during the song's many spaces, with audible woos from the audience causing Yebba to grin from ear to ear. After the impassioned number was over, Yebba turned around to offer a genuine thanks to her backup singers while Fallon rushed onstage nearly lost for words at how epic the performance was.

Late Night Feelings dropped in June. In addition to "Don't Leave Me Lonely," the LP also features "Find U Again" with Camila Cabello, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" with Miley Cyrus, "Pieces of Us" with King Princess, and the title track with Lykke Li.

Watch the bold performance of "Don't Leave Me Lonely" up above.