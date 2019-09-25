Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With A Hilarious Instagram Post

Getty Images

Blake Lively is keeping her never-ending troll war with husband Ryan Reynolds alive and well in a new Instagram snap.

The actress took to her Instagram Story with a giggle-worthy snap of the photos her iPhone automatically compiled under the "People & Places" section.

Alongside a photo of Ryan in what looks like a chicken cap and a displeased Blake, she wrote: "It's like my iPhone captured everything you need to know about my relationship in 2 simple images..."

Instagram

Wait, so why was Ryan in a chicken cap, again? Can someone explain this to us? It's kind of a Look.

The couple are no strangers to their share of pranks. Just last month, Ryan posted a series of hilarious candid snaps of Blake looking beautiful, but unprepared for the camera. He caught her closing her eyes, making odd poses, or being nearly cut out of photos entirely as a joke and side-splitting tribute for his wife's birthday. Honestly, it was pretty genius.

Lively is currently expecting her third child with Reynolds, and previously announced her pregnancy during the May premiere of Detective Pikachu. She shares two daughters, James and Inez, with Reynolds currently. It's good to see her keeping a smile on her face, because she's definitely always bringing us laughs as far as her husband hijinks go.

But she's been keeping busy, too. If you haven't seen how Blake looks in her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section, you'll no doubt be left wondering if that's really her or not. It's hitting theaters in January 2020, so by then we'll probably have witnessed several other meme wars between one of Hollywood's most relatable couples.

Honestly, we're ready for a few more hilarious photos from either one of them, because we know we'll be in for plenty of laughs. Their new child is going to be entering one jovial family, that's for sure.