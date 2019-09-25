Double Feature: Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant Is Debuting Two New Cast Members

Ashley, Brianna and Kayla have navigated the complexities that come with transitioning from young and pregnant to teen mom. And now, the MTV series will welcome two brand-new additions -- and their mini-mes.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant -- premiering on October 22 -- will feature the trio joined by Kiaya and Rachel, who are just starting their journey as parents. As seen in the sneak peek below, Teen Mom Tuesdays is expecting.

So what's in store for the group? Brianna’s world is turned upside down when a man reaches out claiming to be Braeson’s potential birth father, while Ashley reconciles with ex-boyfriend Bar but must learn to juggle motherhood with her busy class schedule. Kayla has to drop out of classes to watch baby Izaiah, but she and new boyfriend Luke get some shocking news.

As for the newbies? Kiaya’s girlfriend Teazha moves in, but they still struggle with trust and jealousy issues, while Rachel butts heads with sister Malorie (who prefers partying to watching her own baby).

Stay with MTV News as we gear up for the premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesday, October 22.