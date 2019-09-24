Getty Images

Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay are hanging out again, guys. You know what they say – Friends are forever, after all.

For the 25th anniversary of the classic sitcom, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow hung out for a miniature reunion with a few celebrity friends. Singer Charlie Puth, comedian Judd Apatow, and actor Dan Bucatinsky were there to join in, as Kudrow shared a snap on Instagram of the group hanging out. Bucatinsky is Kudrow's producing partner.

"So excited to celebrate we burst into flames," Kudrow captioned her photo. Meanwhile, Courteney snapped another with Puth and Apatow in the shot, writing another fire-based pun.

"Trying to play it cool with all this heat. #friends25."

While the pair were undoubtedly serving us fun Friends vibes, they were also hanging out for Bucatinsky's birthday, with Courteney serving as the host for the "great evening."

"Happy Birthday and Bon Courage to my friend and partner @danbucatinsky. Thank you @courteneycoxofficial for a great evening!" wrote Kudrow.

Real talk, though. We've thoroughly enjoyed watching all of this Friends love pouring out from fans like Meghan Trainor, celebrations like the pop-up events featuring the couch from Central Perk, and even the theatrical versions of select episodes at movie theaters around the country.

It's been a trip seeing all the love pouring out for the sitcom and all the interesting stories about production that have followed, such as the tweak to Monica's pilot storyline that could have ended up very differently. While the book has been pretty much closed on any sort of new reunion show or reboot, we can still dream, right? And celeb hangouts like these snaps above give us hope that, one day, it could eventually happen. Plus, who doesn't want to pretend they're hanging out with two of the coolest women in Friends history?