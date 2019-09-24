Kristen Stewart's First Encounter With Her Charlie's Angels Co-Stars Was Equal Parts Awkward And Hilarious

(LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

Like you, we're stoked for the new Charlie's Angels flick to hit theaters this November. But remaking beloved movies and TV series is not easy. Fortunately, our new angels — Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska — have a ton of chemistry, which is something they proved last night (September 23) while promoting the upcoming action-comedy on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

From the beginning of the segment, it was clear that the three women developed a close friendship throughout the course of filming. However, things got off to a rocky start when they first met outside of their trailers in Berlin. "I was super amped and kind of nervous," Stewart said. "I was like, 'I need to love these girls because I'm a terrible liar.'"

Unfortunately, that pressure manifested itself in some pretty embarrassing ways, starting with Stewart peering out her trailer window in anticipation of meeting the women in-person for the first time. "I was really nervous, peaking out my trailer window, and I was like through the blinds being a weirdo," Stewart said. "And I was like, 'OK, I'm going to jump in.'"

From there, things only got worse. In fact, things got so awkward that Stewart thought her friendship with the Aladdin actress was over before it began. "I did this thing that I was really embarrassed about," she said, referencing a gesture she made with her hand on Scott's chin. "I thought maybe I lost [Naomi] before I even could make an impression."

In hindsight, Scott doesn't think the gesture was that strange — especially now that she's come to know the Twilight star a lot better. "It was super cute," Scott said. "The thing is, now that I know Kristen it makes perfect sense. She was nervous." Now, all three women appear to be thick as thieves, despite their awkward first encounter. And it seems that the movie's director, Elizabeth Banks, knew that they would get along well from the jump.

Halfway through the interview, Banks appeared to gush over their chemistry and explain why they were each chosen to be part of the film. She started with Stewart, who was cast because of her authenticity in real life. "Kristen I needed to be in the movie because I think Kristen is the epitome of the modern American woman," Banks said. "She lives totally authentically, totally badass, and super, super funny in the film."

Scott, however, almost wasn't in the film at all due to initial conflicts with her Aladdin schedule. "[Naomi] was in Power Rangers with me," Banks said. "... She actually almost wasn't in the movie because she's also Jasmine in Aladdin ... and then we pushed our movie and she suddenly became available." And then there was Balinska, who just seemed like the obvious choice. "Ella is a ninja in real life, as you now know, and literally was a unicorn," Banks said. "Like, came in and we were like, 'Wait, what?! That person exists?!'"

You can witness Stewart, Scott, and Balinska's chemistry for yourself when Charlie's Angels hits theaters on November 15.