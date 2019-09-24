Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

How Did Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Spend His First Night Out Of Prison?

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was released from prison nearly two weeks ago -- and now the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is speaking out for the first time about his experience behind bars. And yes, he's living his best life.

"Oh my God, to be a free man, to be honest with you, it's awesome," Sitch, with wife Lauren by his side, told Entertainment Tonight in the video above. "It's fantastic. I have my beautiful wife next to me. I'm healthy, I'm sober, back at work with my best friends on the No. 1 show on MTV and just living the dream."

So how did BDS -- who completed an eight month sentence at an upstate New York facility -- commemorate his inaugural evening at home?

"First and foremost I wanted to spend some time with my beautiful wife," he revealed. "I wanted to have a naked pizza party. I slowly wanted to get back to work, but first start with the basics."

Well, you can never go wrong with a slice (or ten). Check out more of the interview above -- and catch the entire segment on Entertainment Tonight. Also don't miss a brand-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this Thursday at 8/7c.