Selena Gomez Talks About The Power Of Friendship With Her Own BFFs

Getty Images

Selena Gomez has made it crystal clear that female friendships (and friendships in general) are some of the most important things in the world to her.

Gomez appeared on BFF Raquelle Stevens' new Giving Back Generation series alongside her other best friends Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez to participate in an hour-long discussion about how imperative it is that women build and nurture strong relationships between one another.

The pop star noted that she decided to participate in the discussion because she wants there to be "more friendships like this," referring to the foursome that appeared on the show.

"I think there needs to be because I know when I was growing up, I went to school for a little bit until I was home schooled," she explained. "Because I was just, you know, I was kind of a nerd, and I just hung out with like one person, and that’s hard because people—at least when I have meet and greets or talk to people they always talk about friendships. They’ll always say you know, 'I don’t have a lot of friends,' and they don’t feel comfortable with talking to people because they’re afraid they’re going to get burned. That’s what I love, even my fans, they all know your name, and they feel a connection to you guys. I just wanted to share that because I hope what the takeaway from this is as well is that we just want—I want to be an example of friendship and what it can look like and the importance."

The hosts discussed a variety of other topics, such as how important it is for women to support each other's dreams, the foundation of emotional trust and how it's earned from others, and loving your friends unconditionally. Selena called herself the "trouble maker" of the group, but expressed that she could sometimes "take out certain things" on her friends, who would always help her get through more difficult situations.

"I believe all of you are obviously intelligent, beautiful, and kind, and share and have so much to offer in the world. That would be my biggest wish for people—or for women. I think we need more women that others can look up to right now. There’s so much about, I don’t know, betrayal or hurt or being different. It can divide women, but I believe when we come together, we are our strongest," Selena said.