The 1975's Matt Healy Is Down To Produce An Acoustic Taylor Swift Album

It's been just over a month since Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, and already, people are speculating about what her eighth album is going to sound like. Among those people is The 1975's Matt Healy, who revealed on the 100th episode of Neil Griffiths's The Green Room podcast on Monday (September 23) that Swift's next album is one he'd definitely like to produce.

It all started when Healy recalled a conversation with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. While talking about Swift and what her next move should be, Healy and Lowe realized they had very similar ideas — a minimalist, acoustic album to the tune of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska and Joni Mitchell's Blue. And if it were to happen, Healy would totally be on board.

"Taylor swift doing an acoustic guitar record? I can't think of a record that would sell more than that," he said. "Like, Taylor Swift's intimate return to country. Of course you want to produce that! Of course you do." Healy also took to Twitter to share his excitement about the idea, writing, "Taylor Swift. With an acoustic guitar. Doing her 'Nebraska'. Doing her 'Blue'," he wrote. And honestly, it sounds like a dream.

Unfortunately, Healy doesn't see Swift heading in that direction any time soon, and that's mainly because she's solidified her place in music as an "ageless" pop star. And while her diehard fans would likely love to hear an album full of acoustic hits reminiscent of her country roots, Healy believes that such an album would "age her," and she's simply not ready for that quite yet.

Still, should Swift decide to come through with an acoustic LP, the frontman wants her to know that he is 100 percent interested in working with her. "She's going to sit on that idea," he said before addressing the "You Need To Calm Down" singer directly. "Taylor, if you ever want someone to help you set up the mics for your little acoustic record, you know, I'm there."