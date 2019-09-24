Megan Thee Stallion And Jimmy Fallon Declare A 'Hot Girl Fall' In New Video

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Hot Girl Summer is officially over. Megan Thee Stallion's epic summer took over the digital and physical worlds, led by the rapper who is now in the process of trademarking her catchphrase. With the leaves slowly darkening to oranges and browns, there's no mistaking it: It's fall, the season of preparing for the holidays and breaking out those handy dandy turtleneck sweaters. While you're prepping for the slowly chilling temperatures, Megan Thee Stallion wants you to know that it's officially Hot Girl Fall. In a new music video with Jimmy Fallon, she gives the world the breakdown of what this season is.

The video starts off with a brief statement from Megan, who lets the world know that after months of defining the hottest months of the year and pop culture, Hot Girl Summer is finally over. "Whoo, did we kill it," she says. "I'm here to tell you that even though the weather is getting cooler, we're just heating up." As she says this, Fallon – who Megan calls J. Fall (lol) – emerges in an old-school sweatsuit and designer shades. They then embark on a hilarious number that's both informative and bursting with potential memes.

Megan and J. Fall bounce around to the sound of trap drums, with Megan telling everyone to get cozy with a "pumpkin ass beer." She puts on her chunkiest sweater and gets under the covers on a chilly autumn night, ready to watch a movie and recline. In addition to advising you on your fashion choices, the video also advises you on which back-to-school sales to salivate over as well as the different kinds of plaids you can wear. Hot Girl Fall is revealed to be a magnificent time of year that's going to be about happiness and being your best self — the same as Hot Girl Summer, but only chillier.

Megan ripped the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month with a performance of "Hot Girl Summer" with Ty Dolla $ign and "Cash Shit" with DaBaby. She also appeared in Maxo Kream's VH1-inspired video for "She Live."

Watch Megan's ultimate autumn-loving video up above.