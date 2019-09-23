Kit Harington Still Hasn't Seen The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones

Getty Images

Kit Harington may not have won an Emmy for his portrayal of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones during Sunday's award show, but he got the coolest treasure of all: actually appearing in the show.

Game of Thrones ended up winning an Emmy itself for Outstanding Drama Series, and following the announcement, the cast and creators were approached to answer questions about the show's production and other details. Harington was among the staff on hand to field said questions, including those about the controversy surrounding the show's ending and quality of the final season.

Except Harington admitted he actually still hasn't seen the season, despite starring in it.

"I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it. Controversy for us — I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So the controversy, for us, didn't really affect us."

Harington was in the show and was a pivotal part in bringing it all to life, but it's odd to think that he just hasn't seen everything play out the same way that fans did. But it does make sense that he would refrain from watching as part of a way to "avoid controversy," and he makes an especially good point in that he's the expert on how everything went down, how much work went into bringing everything together, and how things ultimately came to an ending.

Perhaps in a few years or so he'll finally be ready to see it all come together.