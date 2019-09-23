Yes, Emilia Clarke Tried To Keep Her Game Of Thrones Wig

Getty Images

The Game of Thrones cast showed up at The Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and the show took home the Outstanding Drama Series award yet again.

But unfortunately, Emilia Clarke walked away empty-handed after being nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Daenerys Targaryen. Instead, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer bagged the award, leaving Emilia without an Emmy of her own. The other women nominated for their performances like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Gwendoline Christie also walked away empty-handed, but Peter Dinklage did bag an award for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

But as it turns out, there's more than one thing Emilia was unable to bag from her time on Game of Thrones: one of the wigs she wore as the Khaleesi herself. If you're a Game of Thrones fan, you know that one of the most instantly recognizable aspects of Emilia's character is her golden, flowing hairstyle that's always done up in gorgeous braids and updos when she isn't letting it flow free.

Access caught up to Emilia on the red carpet ahead of the Emmy award ceremony, where she admitted that she had definitely asked to take one of the wigs home.

"I was like, 'Pretty please, can I have a wig?' Because that's my thing, it's my hair," she said. "They were like, 'Yeah, sure, maybe.'" But despite apparently agreeing to let Emilia hang onto one of the ornate pieces of costuming, she still doesn't have her flaxen trophy.

"I have not seen the wig!" she said. "We wrapped, like, a year and a half ago! I'm waiting for my wig."

Hopefully the wrongs will be righted and Emilia can cosplay as the Mother of Dragons in her spare time again following this interview making the rounds. Emilia deserves to rock those tendrils.