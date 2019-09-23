Here's What The Friends Co-Creator Thinks The Characters Would Be Doing Now

Getty Images

Friends, one of the most iconic TV series of all time, just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

There have been several festivities surrounding the event, such as Meghan Trainor covering the show's ridiculously catchy theme song and a theatrical showing of a few episodes. It's been one big long celebration leading up to the anniversary, and Friends fans have had a lot to look forward to. But perhaps one of the most intriguing parts of the entire landmark event is co-creator Marta Kauffman's comments on where she believes the cast could be right now should the show have lasted for several more glorious seasons.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Kauffman shared her hunch on where everyone's favorite friends would be should the show have continued.

"I think Monica and Chandler are together," she said. "They have their twins. They’re doing great. Joey, I think, has six kids. I think he’s married and has six kids. I think Ross and Rachel are still together and, Emma’s in therapy! And Phoebe and Mike are still together. Phoebe and Mike are definitely still together. And they have either adopted or fostered children." That's, uh, that's projecting a lot of kids for Joey, but we can believe that, honestly.

Unfortunately, while that all sounds like a solid plan that fans would likely love to see play out on the small screen again, you shouldn't get your hopes up for a big reunion or new episodes. Kauffman shared that it's not on the radar.

"There are two reasons for that, one of them is the reason we won’t do a reunion, is this is a show about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you start having family that changes, so it wouldn’t be what’s at the heart of the show anymore. But the other reason is, it’s not going to be what we did."

So what you need to do now, Friends fans, is soak up the show while you can until all episodes are removed from Netflix in early 2020 and head to WarnerMedia's new streaming service HBO Max. You're going to want to savor it while it's there since there isn't anything new coming. Yeah...we're still bummed about it too.