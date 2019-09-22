All Hail Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Our New Queen Of Comedy

GETTY IMAGES

By Lauren Rearick

Based on the many Emmy wins secured by Fleabag and its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge tonight (September 22), there’s officially a new queen of comedy.

During Sunday evening’s award show, Waller-Bridge secured the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The first-time Emmy winner beat out many of the top names in comedy to secure the win, including 11-time winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Natasha Lyonne, Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, and Catherine O’Hara.

In addition to Emmy recognition for her acting, she secured an Emmy for Writing for a Comedy Series, and the series took home a golden statuette for Directing for a Comedy Series. In total, Fleabag received 11 Emmy nominations.

During her multiple acceptance speeches, Waller-Bridge expressed surprise, and even began with an exclamation of disbelief, saying, “Oh my god. No.” She later kidded around with those in attendance, pretending that awards were her real motivation for everything she does, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

As for social media, they weren’t as surprised by the Emmys adoration, and fans of the dark comedy series, which aired on BBC and is streaming on Amazon Prime, proclaimed that Waller-Bridge deserved the recognition. Other tweets called Fleabag “the best show I’ve seen in a very long time” and said of Waller-Bridge that she “absolutely earned that best writing and best actress award.”

Last year, Waller-Bridge’s work on Killing Eve was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, The Hollywood Reporter reported. She had not secured a victory, but this year has included universal acclaim for Fleabag, and after two seasons, the show concluded in April 2019.