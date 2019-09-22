Zendaya's Emmys Look Generates A Public Plea For Her To Play Poison Ivy

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

From her glitter-filled role on Euphoria to a recently unveiled collection for Tommy Hilfiger, Zendaya has more than proven herself as a style influencer. The trendsetting star continued her reign as one of the year's most stylish celebs with a memorable — and very green — fashion moment at the 2019 Emmys.

Zendaya walked the purple carpet in a deep evergreen dress that had some fans "screaming." The dress, which she paired with diamond drop earrings and a matching diamond bracelet, featured a high slit on one side and a sheer bodice. In keeping with her green theme, she wore shoes of the same color.

Along with a dress worthy of the runway, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star parted her auburn hair to one side and curled the ends into a look seemingly pulled from Old Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Naturally, Zendaya and her choice of dress received its share of support from social media, and some also noted her very Poison Ivy moment. Tweeting an image of Zendaya next to a drawing of the DC villain, one Twitter user wrote, “Zendaya as poison ivy is a literal concept.”

Others also theorized that Zendaya would make a perfect choice as Poison Ivy in the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson; previous reports speculated that Rihanna was being considered for the role, which hasn’t been confirmed. “Zendaya as live action poison ivy.... i would like to see it,” a Twitter user said. And while the Euphoria star already has an important role as MJ in Spider-Man, writer Kelli Boyle is prepared to welcome her to Gotham, and tweeted, “Idc that zendaya's in the MCU give me this poison ivy reboot immediately.”

There’s no word yet on who might join Pattinson in his upcoming role as the caped crusader, but with the first season of Euphoria wrapped, our fingers are now officially crossed that maybe we’ll see Zendaya alongside Batman soon. In the meantime, we always have the eventual arrival of Euphoria’s second season to look forward to.