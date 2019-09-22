Gwendoline Christie's Emmys Dress Is A Religious Experience

Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

The 2019 Emmys ceremony has only just started, but Twitter has already crowned Gwendoline Christie as the evening’s most divine being.

For her walk down the evening’s purple carpet, the Game of Thrones star chose a cream-colored dress (or, is it a robe?) with red accents and intricate golden details, and as many on social media pointed out — the look was heaven-sent.

Getty Images

"The G in Gwendoline Christie stands for God," one Twitter user wrote. Another person agreed, tweeting, "GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE." This person just cut to the chase, tweeting, "IT IS OFFICIAL. GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE IS JESUS." And yes, the all caps are appropriate in this situation.

The gown was a definite departure from the armor she wore on Game of Thrones as Brienne of Tarth, but the dress still may have included details inspired by the show. As some people pointed out, the gown’s color was “Lannister red” and featured lion accents, which is the symbol of House Lannister on the series.

Possible tributes to the famed HBO series aside, it only makes sense that Christie would make a serious statement on the red carpet, and even spawn a few epic memes. As MTV News previously reported, HBO didn’t submit the actor for consideration in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series category, so she did as anyone would, and submitted the nomination herself.

HBO confirmed to CBS News that it had submitted nominees for Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark). All three, as well as Christie ended up receiving nominations.

Fans of GoT will have to wait and see whether Christie ends up taking home an Emmy, but with this look, she appeared to have stolen the hearts of Twitter users, and maybe even saved a few souls. Get you a favorite actress that can do both.