See Camila Cabello And Halsey Perform Their Shameless New Songs For The First Time

Getty Images

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival has officially kicked off, and lucky for you, what happens in Vegas now lives on the internet for you to see from the comfort of your own home.

The two-day event got underway on Friday night (September 20) with an eclectic lineup of performers hitting the stage inside T-Mobile Arena. Green Day and Cage the Elephant supplied the rock and roll, Lil Nas X and Tim McGraw stunted in cowboy hats, and Backstreet Boys and Monsta X whipped out their finest choreography. But it was pop powerhouses Camila Cabello and Halsey who may have stolen the show, thanks to some notable additions to their setlists.

First up was Cabello, who opened with the live debut of "Shameless," complete with that oh-so-sensual choreography from the track's video. After that, she dusted off "Never Be the Same" before tackling a solo rendition of her chart-topping Shawn Mendes collab, "Señorita." "Shawn isn't here tonight, so I'm gonna need you to help me sing this chorus, all right?" she said to the crowd, who naturally obliged.

From there, it was a genius one-two punch of Latin heat, as Cabello performed "Liar" for the first time, followed by her ubiquitous smash "Havana." Now that's how you kick off a new era.

Later in the evening, Halsey treated fans to the live debut of her own new single — but not before taking a trip down memory lane. To open her set, she threw it way, way back to her 2015 Badlands single "Gasoline"; a welcome surprise for day-one fans. Radio smashes "Bad at Love" and "Without Me" also made her short but sweet setlist, as did the feminist rager "Nightmare." And to cap it off, Halsey performed "Graveyard" — a new single from her forthcoming album, Manic — for the first time, giving the vulnerable breakup song a jolt of energy onstage.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival continues on Saturday with performances from Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Chance the Rapper, and more.