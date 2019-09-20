Liam Payne Makes His Relationship With Model Maya Henry Instagram Official

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)/(Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Liam Payne's life is pretty awesome right now. Not only did the singer release his brand new single, "Stack It Up," on Wednesday (September 18), but he also opened up about his new girlfriend, Maya Henry, for the very first time that same morning. Now, the One Direction star is taking things one step further by making their relationship Instagram official, which, as we can probably all agree, is the logical next step.

In a post he shared earlier today (September 20) on his feed, the lovey-dovey pair is seen laughing and snuggling up on the couch. In the caption, the 26-year-old shared how truly happy he is in this exciting season of his life. "Sometimes I don't recognise this happy guy," Payne wrote. "... sure glad you brought him back though."

The "Strip That Down" singer continued by thanking his fans and his team for making this release week so fantastic. "This has been my most amazing release week to date!" he wrote. And before wrapping up the sweet post, Payne gave one last shout-out to Henry, who he credited for helping him de-stress. "last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is," he wrote.

While it's nice to see it in writing, this certainly isn't the first time the pop star gushed over the 19-year-old model publicly. Payne spoke openly about Henry on Wednesday's episode of the Kiss FM breakfast show, where he initially confirmed that he's in a relationship. "I am, yeah," he revealed. "I am very lucky. She's really great. She's awesome." And while some celebs try to hide their relationships from the public, Payne says he's way past that: "It's kind of got to the point with my life, where I'm like, 'Screw this. It's not worth my happiness.'"

Henry, according to Payne, has helped ease the stress of stardom. Rather than worrying about if people are watching or taking photos, she's really helped him embrace the moment. "If someone is going to take a picture, someone is going to do something," he said. "The difference is with her, she's so relaxed that it helps me relax in a situation, rather than being somewhere, and talk about who is watching and what's going on. People are going to watch whatever. What am I supposed to do? I can't do anything about it now. It's too late for that."

Now that Payne's let that all that pressure go, he's truly at his happiest. And while that's certainly evident in the way he's spoken about his relationship thus far, he made it even more clear when he spoke about what life's been like for him recently. "I've managed to explore a lot more of London than I ever have actually my life, which has been quite fun," Payne said. "My life has been quite normal recently, which has been a break. It's good. I'm enjoying myself right now." We love to hear it!