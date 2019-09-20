Billie Eilish Promises Fans A Tour With 'All The Old Songs'

(Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

OG Billie Eilish fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite releasing her debut studio album in March, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the "Bad Guy" singer still has plans to tour her 2017 EP, according to Variety. The singer revealed the exciting, yet unexpected news on Wednesday (September 18) at the Troubadour in L.A. while playing a show for SiriusXM and Pandora.

The promise to tour Don't Smile at Me came after Eilish had already performed three tracks from the eight-song EP. When a fan shouted a request for Eilish to sing just one more of the EP's songs, "The Boy," the 17-year-old singer-songwriter let it slip that fans will hear those songs again — just not right now. "I always see [comments] like, 'She's never gonna do these songs ever again and we're never going to hear them.' Not true, dude!" she assured the crowd.

(Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

But Eilish's promise didn't end there. In addition to vowing that she'd play her 2017 songs live "eventually," she also pledged to bring those songs on entirely separate tour. "I'm going to do a tour of all the old songs, so don't worry," she said. "I promise. I've always wanted to do that. So eventually, in the future, we will do a Don't Smile at Me tour — just wait."

For now, Eilish really wants the people that come to her shows to enjoy the moment. And much of that is because Eilish, herself, is happier now than she was when her EP came out two years ago. "Enjoy what's happening now, okay?" she said. "Because I don't want to see [you] in three months like, 'I miss the old Billie, because now I see I miss the old Billie.' And bitch, I'm happy now!"

You heard her! Enjoy the moment. And when there are further details about the Don't Smile at Me tour, we're sure Eilish's diehard fans will be the first to know.