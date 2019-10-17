Who Gave A Crush To Their Ex -- And Who Left The Beach With Their Next?

The sun has set on another Ex on the Beach season -- and during tonight's finale, the singles and a crop of their former flames were forced to make a decision about where they wanted their respective connections to go post-relationsh*t show. Bye paradise, hello real life.

There were love triangles that came to a close (or did they?), men and women leaving on their own, and a surprise cameo from Marie. Who wound up back with their ex -- and who took a chance with their next? Check out a roundup of the last Crush ceremony below, share which outcome surprised you the most and don't miss the Ex on the Beach reunion next Thursday at 9/8c.