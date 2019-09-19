YouTube/Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Doors To Dates (And The Future) In 'Want You In My Room'

Carly Rae Jepsen is a color-changing, door-traveling dater in her new video for "Want You in My Room." Her shiny, heart-melting smile just melts your knees as she frolics around dimensions attached to her room, the beach, and other locales. It's a taste of spring in fall that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

In the clip, directed by Andrew Donoho, Jepsen's so excited for an upcoming date that she just can't contain that wide-eyed grin that's the universal symptom of young love. She throws on some music and revels in her giddiness, laying on her bed while her clothes magically change colors. She then hops up suddenly and whisks herself outside on a sunny day before then opening doors to another room and then her date itself.

It's a wonder that Hogwarts' Sorting Hat didn't pick up on her wizardry. At one point, she even makes her furniture start playing instruments. Move over, Dumbledore.

"Want You in My Room" appears on Jepsen's fourth studio album Dedicated that dropped in May. The LP features previously released tracks "Too Much," "Julien," "No Drug Like Me," and "Now That I Found You."

Check out Jepsen's wizardry in "Want You in My Room" up above.