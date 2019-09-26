Teen Mom OG's Cory Is Saying 'Thank You' To Cheyenne By Going Tattoo Far

Cheyenne and Cory have documented raising their daughter on Teen Mom OG -- and now Ryder's father wants to say thank you for everything Cheynne has done for their little girl with some How Far Is Tattoo Far? ink.
In a sneak peek of this week's episode, the MTV twosome -- who met back in 2016 and welcomed Ryder in April 2017 -- privately review their tat designs before entering their personal parlors.
"Cheyenne thinks I'm going to come at her with a revenge tattoo, but I kind of want to give her a thank you for being such a great single mother," Cory explains to the artist and host Nico Tortorella. "I just know that time for her was so difficult, and it means so much to her. I want her to feel it!"
But does Cheyenne have the same intentions with the ink she plans for Cory? Hint: Not exactly. Watch her explain her motivation behind the permanent artwork in the clip -- and do not miss the entire installment, plus the reveal, on How Far Is Tattoo Far? tonight at 10/9c!