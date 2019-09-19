Bad Bunny And Residente Dance The Night Away In New Fallon Performance

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Wednesday night (September 18) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny and Residente stopped by to perform their hit collaboration "Bellacoso" with some backup dancers and brought the reggaeton tune's energy to life onstage in true magnetic fashion. Everyone involved probably burned 10,000 calories with all of their bouncing around, and if the camera was turned towards the audience, it would probably show them equally as bouncy and energized, too.

Their performance began with four supporting singers/dancers who set the mood with cheery vocals and loose body movements. Residente then strolled on the stage to the beat, leading the audience with hand waves like an ecstatic drum major. Bad Bunny raced on in the middle of the song for his verse, a hurricane of high fashion and high energy. His cartoonish exaggerated motions took the live show of "Bellacoso" to new and exciting heights. The crowd was ecstatic at the end, ready to go again.

Bad Bunny's latest explosive performance comes on the heels of his show at the 2019 VMAs when he performed "Qué Pretendes" with J Balvin. They brought out cartoon cactuses and more in one of the wildest highlights of the night.

Watch Bad Bunny and Residente's thrilling performance of "Bellacoso" up above.