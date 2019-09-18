Priyanka Chopra Rented Out A Football Stadium To Celebrate Nick Jonas's Birthday

Getty Images

Never let it be said that Priyanka Chopra isn't superb at planning parties.

After making one of the sweetest tribute videos ever for husband Nick Jonas on his 27th birthday, Priyanka one-upped herself with an even bigger surprise. Nick took to Twitter on Tuesday night (September 17) to reveal that she had rented out an entire football field for his birthday party. You know, just a modest little soiree. Nothing fancy. Just kidding, because wow. Priyanka really knows how to party down!

“My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved,” Jonas tweeted, obviously elated. He shared a quick video clip as well, and then wrote a second tweet where he thanked his fans for bringing signs to his sold-out show in St. Paul with the Jonas Brothers.

“The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!"

The snaps of the festivities look absolutely insane, with an enamored Priyanka cuddling up against Nick and a glimpse at all the fun all the attendees got up to. Jonas had been keeping away from too much social media so he could enjoy time spent with his family and friends, but we totally see why. Seriously, how could you walk around with your face buried in your phone when you've got an amazing wife who's put together an amazing birthday surprise like this for you?

Happy birthday to Nick, and kudos to Priyanka for doing such an amazing job putting this all together for the love of her life. Ah, to be in love and a member of the Jonas family.