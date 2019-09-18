Taylor Swift's Rolling Stone Interview Was Her Best And Only Therapy Session Ever

(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has never been to therapy. Like, ever. But despite never having spilled her guts to a trained professional, the pop star opened up about everything — and we mean everything — in a brand new interview with Rolling Stone. Along with a sunny, watercolor-inspired cover that appeared online this morning (September 18), Swift rehashed 13 years of her muddled public persona, from her highly publicized feuds to all the misconceptions about where she stands politically.

Throughout the tell-all interview, Swift spoke about learning to cope with the public's ever-changing perception of her. Whenever she made a mistake, she was crucified for it. And whenever she did something positive, she was endlessly criticized. The constant switch from being loved to being loathed certainly took its toll, and it made Swift, on several occasions, wonder if she should quit music altogether. "I definitely thought about that a lot," she said. "I thought about how words are my only way of making sense of the world and expressing myself — and now any words I say or write are being twisted against me."

This constant manipulation of Swift's words only got more difficult to navigate when other celebrities were involved, such as Katy Perry and Kanye West. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer recounted both of those highly publicized feuds. And although she and Perry managed to set their differences aside and become friends again, Swift made it clear that her years-long drama with West, who she called "two-faced," still makes her blood boil.

Still, Swift made it clear that no betrayal hurt more than when the president of her formal label, Scott Borchetta, sold the master recordings from her first six albums to music manager Scooter Braun as part of a $300 million deal. "These are two very rich, very powerful men, using $300 million of other people's money to purchase, like, the most feminine body of work," she said. "And then they're standing in a wood-panel bar doing a tacky photo shoot, raising a glass of scotch to themselves. Because they pulled one over on me and got this done so sneakily that I didn’t even see it coming."

While the interview certainly addressed much of the mess Swift's been entangled in throughout her career — including not just her many feuds, but her political silence and, of course, her controversial "squad" — it wasn't merely a retelling of all the times the pop star's been burned and bruised. Swift got real about career strategy as a woman in the music industry, her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and her new album, Lover, which, according to her, is "completely just a barn wood floor and some ripped curtains flowing in the breeze, and fields of flowers and, you know, velvet." Hm, sounds about right.

For more, check out Taylor Swift's complete Rolling Stone interview here.